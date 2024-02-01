The Villages planning extensive renovations to two golf courses

The Villages is planning extensive renovations to two golf courses.

Bids will be due Feb. 22 for the renovations at the Amberwood and Chula Vista executive golf courses. A mandatory pre-bid meeting was held Jan. 2.

The projects could cost up to $450,000. The work will be funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.

In addition to renovation of the golf course at Chula Vista, the Chula Vista swimming pool is also on tap for a major renovation, although not all residents are happy with the plan for the pool renovation.