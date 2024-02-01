Villager facing child porn charges released after judge drastically reduces his bond

A Villager facing a multitude of charges of possession of child pornography was released after months in jail when a judge drastically reduced his bond.

Gary Paul Slesinski, 69, of the Village of Sanibel, had been in the Sumter County Detention Center since Aug. 31 on 30 counts of possession of pornographic images of a child. The images included boys and girls, some as young as the age of 4. The children were in graphic sexual situations, including with adults and with sex toys.

Slesinski had originally been arrested in March after a search warrant was served at his home at 856 Abaco Path. The former Connecticut resident was initially charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography. He was released on $4,000 bond. At the time, his electronic devices were seized and forensic examination led to 30 additional charges.

After his second arrest, he was booked on $450,000 bond, $15,000 for each count. He remained in jail throughout the holiday season.

Judge Mary Hatcher on Jan. 17 signed off on a request to lower Slesinski’s bond to $240,000, or $8,000 per count. Slesinski was able to raise the money, post bond and was released Jan. 26 from jail.

Conditions of his bond dictate that he cannot have contact with minors and must wear a GPS monitor.

Slesinski and his wife bought their home in The Villages in 2012 for $176,000. This past August, they put their home in a trust.