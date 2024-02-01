56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Villager facing child porn charges released after judge drastically reduces his bond

By Staff Report
Gary Paul Slesinski,
Gary Paul Slesinski

A Villager facing a multitude of charges of possession of child pornography was released after months in jail when a judge drastically reduced his bond.

Gary Paul Slesinski, 69, of the Village of Sanibel, had been in the Sumter County Detention Center since Aug. 31 on 30 counts of possession of pornographic images of a child. The images included boys and girls, some as young as the age of 4. The children were in graphic sexual situations, including with adults and with sex toys.

Slesinski had originally been arrested in March after a search warrant was served at his home at 856 Abaco Path. The former Connecticut resident was initially charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography.  He was released on $4,000 bond. At the time, his electronic devices were seized and forensic examination led to 30 additional charges.

Villager Gary Paul Slesinski posted this photo of himself on social media
Villager Gary Paul Slesinski, in an undated photo, with his golf cart.

After his second arrest, he was booked on $450,000 bond, $15,000 for each count. He remained in jail throughout the holiday season.

Judge Mary Hatcher on Jan. 17 signed off on a request to lower Slesinski’s bond to $240,000, or $8,000 per count. Slesinski was able to raise the money, post bond and was released Jan. 26 from jail.

Conditions of his bond dictate that he cannot have contact with minors and must wear a GPS monitor.

Slesinski and his wife bought their home in The Villages in 2012 for $176,000. This past August, they put their home in a trust.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why target souped-up golf carts when so many cars are speeding?

A resident of the Soulliere Villas wonders why souped-up golf carts are being targeted by local law enforcement when so many automobiles are speeding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Photos