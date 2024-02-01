Virginia McKillop

Virginia Ann Day McKillop, or Ginny as she was known to all who knew and loved her, passed away on November 20, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, William “Bill” McKillop, in 2016. Ginny is survived by her two daughters, Karen Adams, currently of Lady Lake, FL and Barbara McKillop, of Eustis, FL. She is survived by four grandchildren, and their spouses: Jennifer, Jonathan, Jason and his wife Essence, and Skylar and their husband Brandon. She also had six great grandchildren.

Ginny was a natural born leader who was originally trained as a Registered Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She became a Stewardess with American Airlines in 1954, and with Pan American World Airways in 1955. After marrying and having children, she became very active with the Broward County Girl Scouts, eventually becoming President of the Council.

Along the way, she learned of two charitable organizations for retired Flight Attendants, The Kiwi’s (American Airlines) and World Wings (Pan American). She served in local chapters in Florida, and on the national and international boards for both organizations, where she met and befriended many people from across the country, and the globe. She was also active for a time with The Villages Flight Attendants group.

Ginny’s last post as a Board member was with The Pan Am Historical Foundation as the International Treasurer until 2017. In 2003, she was the President of the Harbor Hills Ladies Charity, which she thoroughly enjoyed because the charity benefited local families. Overall, she was such a “people person,” but when she had some time to herself, she enjoyed traveling, reading and taking care of her orchids. She will be missed by many.