Christine Peterson Moyer of the Villages, Florida passed away on January 30, 2024.

Christine was born on November 1, 1946, in Staten Island, New York and was the only child of parents Marion Cox and Albert Peterson. She spent her childhood growing up in New York and New Jersey. Christine completed her education at Penn State University and the University of Michigan where she received a master’s degree in public health administration.

Christine met her husband Glendon Moyer when she cared for him after a sport-related injury at Bailey Seton Hospital. They fell in love and were married on December 28, 1969. Seven years later, Christine and Glendon welcomed their only son, Donald Peterson Moyer.

Along with being a wife, mother, and dietician, Christine had a love for animals. She was especially fond of horses and dogs and found joy in nature. She loved to walk daily and participated in many hiking trips. She and her husband went on many cruises and enjoyed traveling the world together. Christine was an avid volunteer and particularly enjoyed her time volunteering with the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association and her church’s food pantry.

Christine is survived by her family and friends, including her husband of 54 years Glendon Moyer, her son Donald Moyer, her daughter-in-law Heather Moyer, and her grandson Nickolas Moyer.

The family is appreciative of your care and support at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday February 10, 2024, at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christine’s favorite charities: the Community United Methodist Church at https://communityumc.church/give or the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association at https://mariontherapeuticridingassociation-bloom.kindful.com/