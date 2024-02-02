Complaints about conditions at golf courses

To the Editor:

We own in The Villages but don’t live their year round. I’m the first one to complain when things aren’t what I think should be expected.

I play golf, very badly, so I might be easily satisfied with many golf course conditions.

The Villages are not just about the golf courses’ pristine conditions. They offer a good course at reasonable prices.

If you want to play tour courses then you might want to look at other more expensive options.

The Villages are a lifestyle purchase. They are not just about championship golf course conditions. Find a better course choice for the expense and I will be right with you. Otherwise find championship courses for the fees and the people will come. End of story!

Steve McCormick

Village of De La Vista North