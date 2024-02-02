59.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 2, 2024
Lake Panasoffkee man arrested in murder at bar in Crystal River

By Staff Report
Gabriel Hugh Trainor

A Lake Panasoffkee man has been arrested in connection with a murder at a bar in Crystal River.

Citrus County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls in reference at about 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting at Norton’s Riverside Bar and Grill in downtown Crystal River. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a male, later identified as 26-year-old Edward James Bennis, in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses advised that the suspect, 24-year-old Gabriel Hugh Trainor, had gotten into a minor altercation with a patron inside the bar that continued to the front patio. Bennis, an employee at Norton’s, verbally attempted to stop the argument, and Trainor walked outside to his car. After several minutes, Bennis returned outside and continued to argue with Trainor, who armed himself with a handgun and shot Bennis multiple times. Despite immediate lifesaving measures, Bennis succumbed to his injuries on-scene.

