Friday, February 2, 2024
Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reference to your opinion, Pamela Denham, you sound like a very jealous person. Can’t you be jealous without showing it? It seems that you know so much about The Villages, so I guess your a$$ must be here all the time. I’ve been to Sumterville and wasn’t impressed. What we get for retirement checks, you don’t make in a year, so don’t begrudge us because you can’t be us. No one invited you into The Villages, but I bet you partake in all that we have. Keep your opinions to yourself. If you don’t like us, stay out of our bubble. We don’t want you here if you are going to put us down.

Cheryl Sylvia
Village of Virginia Trace

 

