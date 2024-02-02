Villager suspected of driving impaired refuses to give urine sample after crash

A Villager suspected of driving impaired refused to provide a urine sample after a crash at Lake Deaton Plaza.

Dawn Marie DuPont, 59, of the Village of Rio Grande, was driving a white Ford Explorer when she was involved in a two-car crash at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver told deputies he thought DuPont appeared to be impaired.

When a deputy spoke to DuPont she was “irritable” and “hyperactive.” The Massachusetts native complained about “a ring and how the jewelry store had messed up.”

DuPont indicated she had taken a “pill,” but changed her statement with regard to the dosage. She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .000 blood alcohol content. She refused to provide a urine sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.