70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

Villager suspected of driving impaired refuses to give urine sample after crash

By Staff Report
Dawn Marie DuPont
Dawn Marie DuPont

A Villager suspected of driving impaired refused to provide a urine sample after a crash at Lake Deaton Plaza.

Dawn Marie DuPont, 59, of the Village of Rio Grande, was driving a white Ford Explorer when she was involved in a two-car crash at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver told deputies he thought DuPont appeared to be impaired.

When a deputy spoke to DuPont she was “irritable” and “hyperactive.” The Massachusetts native complained about “a ring and how the jewelry store had messed up.”

DuPont indicated she had taken a “pill,” but changed her statement with regard to the dosage. She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .000 blood alcohol content. She refused to provide a urine sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about conditions at golf courses

A Villager responds to recent complaints about conditions at the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

A Village of Virginia Trace reader has a pointed rebuttal to a Sumterville reader who penned the Letter to the Editor, “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Pitch & putt courses are extremely popular!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which suggested that pitch & putt courses in The Villages are not popular.

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photos