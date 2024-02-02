William Gennaro Di Bello

July 19, 1938 – January 29, 2024

William Gennaro Di Belo, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on January 29, 2024 at The Villages Hospice House under the care of his loving wife and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. William was born on July 19, 1938 in New York, New York to his parents Jerry Gennaro Di Bello and Agnes (Dolan) Di Bello.

He was a former Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry and had worked for Sony Corporation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he ran their machine shop. William was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army prior to the Vietnam War. He and his wife Sharon moved to The Villages, Florida from Fort Lauderdale in 2002. William was of the Christian faith. He loved to dance, listen to music, sing, and play poker.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Sharon A. Di Bello of The Villages, Fl; a son: Bill Di Bello of Florida; a daughter: Debra Di Bello of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren; one great-grandson and a loving nephew.

William was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Sharon Hia, a sister, Virginia Di Bello.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in William’s loving memory.