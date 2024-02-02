57.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

William Gennaro Di Bello

By Staff Report
William Di Bello
William Di Bello

William Gennaro Di Bello
July 19, 1938 – January 29, 2024

William Gennaro Di Belo, 85, The Villages, Florida passed away on January 29, 2024 at The Villages Hospice House under the care of his loving wife and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. William was born on July 19, 1938 in New York, New York to his parents Jerry Gennaro Di Bello and Agnes (Dolan) Di Bello.

He was a former Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry and had worked for Sony Corporation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he ran their machine shop. William was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army prior to the Vietnam War. He and his wife Sharon moved to The Villages, Florida from Fort Lauderdale in 2002. William was of the Christian faith. He loved to dance, listen to music, sing, and play poker.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Sharon A. Di Bello of The Villages, Fl; a son: Bill Di Bello of Florida; a daughter: Debra Di Bello of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren; one great-grandson and a loving nephew.

William was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Sharon Hia, a sister, Virginia Di Bello.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in William’s loving memory.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaints about conditions at golf courses

A Villager responds to recent complaints about conditions at the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

A Village of Virginia Trace reader has a pointed rebuttal to a Sumterville reader who penned the Letter to the Editor, “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Pitch & putt courses are extremely popular!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which suggested that pitch & putt courses in The Villages are not popular.

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photos