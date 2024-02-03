Biden is too weak to be our nation’s leader

To the Editor:

Well, Democrat/Grifter President Joe’s policies are now coming to fruition. NYC police officers are assaulted in Time Square by – you guessed it – numerous illegal aliens. Wonder where they came from? Oh, that’s right, ole President Joe, just asked Congress for more money, because the Southern Border isn’t secure. But he and DHS Secretary Mayorkas assured the nation over the last 3 years the Souther Border was secure! By the way the alleged Illegal Alien assaulters were “no bailed” (this is a misnomer, it should be, they were free bailed, meaning they skate no money to guarantee their appearance). What’s more, it is reported the illegals immediately boarded the bus and headed where? Why California, of course!

However, what may be more disturbing and dangerous is; ‘Weakling President Joe’, has now decided he will retaliate against Iran for the murder of three of our courageous warriors in the Middle East.

And again, our Weakling President was set to be greeting the bodies of our fallen at Dover AFB, on Feb. 2nd. Remember the last time, ole President Joe went to Dover AFB? He was meeting the bodies of 13 military members who were killed during President Weakling ‘Successful Withdrawal’ from Afghanistan. As those 13 bodies were being removed from the aircraft, ole Joe could not stop looking at his wrist watch (Wonder if he was concerned about getting back to his beach house in Delaware?). This singular “successful withdrawal” telegraphed to All of our enemies that President Joe Biden was indeed a Weakling on the world stage. How many wars do we now have going, compliments of Ole Joe? And now he is working on his next one!

Charles Grant

Village of Caroline