Cars are speeding faster than golf carts

To the Editor:

I agree with Fred Gerber about not worrying as much about speeding golf carts when cars are speeding at much higher speeds but I believe that the Developer never planned for enforcement or The Villages would have a police department instead of placing the task on local towns that have police budgets and departments for their own town. If you ever had the need to call a local police department for speeding concerns they consistently say they don’t have the time or personnel except for major roads. Side roads and multimodal trails are the responsibility of the developer.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles