CDD 4 supervisor to take questions from residents

By Staff Report
Don Deakin

A Community Development District 4 supervisor will host a question-and-answer session at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves on the Amenity Authority Committee, will host the event from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

In 2017, Deakin started hosting Q&A meetings at night in order to improve communications between local government and the residents.

Each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with Supervisor Deakin.

“I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already,” said Deakin, who also serves as a liaison between CDD 4 and the Marion County Commission.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 750-5395; or send an email to: DRDeakin@aol.com or Don.Deakin@DistrictGov.org

