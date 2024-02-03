57.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Firefighters from The Villages first to arrive at blaze that claimed lives of three pets

By Staff Report

Firefighters from The Villages were the first to arrive at a blaze at a mobile home in Summerfield that claimed the lives of three pets.

Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 1:41 p.m. Friday to the fire in the area of SE 146th Street Road and SE 147th Street in Summerfield, not far from Village View Community Church.

Firefighters battled the mobile home blaze Friday in Summerfield
Firefighters battled the mobile home blaze Friday in Summerfield.

Engine #10 from the MCFR station at Mulberry Grove in The Villages arrived first and found a fully involved single-wide mobile home. Additional units arrived on the scene and removed two dogs and six cats from the structure. Firefighters worked hard to resuscitate the animals. Unfortunately, one dog and two cats perished as a result of the fire. The firemen were able to save the remaining dog and four cats.

The firefighters were able to save a dog and four cats
The firefighters were able to save a dog and four cats from the burning mobile home.

The fire was brought under control by 2 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cars are speeding faster than golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident agrees with the argument that speeding automobiles are a bigger problem than speeding golf carts.

Complaints about conditions at golf courses

A Villager responds to recent complaints about conditions at the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

A Village of Virginia Trace reader has a pointed rebuttal to a Sumterville reader who penned the Letter to the Editor, “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Pitch & putt courses are extremely popular!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which suggested that pitch & putt courses in The Villages are not popular.

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

Photos