Jack George Hippe

August 31, 1945 – January 28, 2024

Jack George Hippe, of The Villages. passed away January 28, 2024.

Jack was born in East Detroit, Michigan on August 31, 1945. He was the son of Eleanor and George Hippe, both of whom are deceased. He had a sister, Ann, also deceased and also a brother, Robert, also deceased. He has one son, Jack G. Hippe II (wife-Kris) and two grandsons, Jack G. Hippe III (fiancee – Samantha) and Evan Hippe and wife (Denae).

Jack graduated from Holly High School. He then enlisted into the U.S. Army on April 14, 1966 and served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on April 3, 1968. After Vietnam, he returned to Holly, MI and showed his love of sports and the outdoors. Bass fishing was a very big part of his life and additionally, he played basketball for the Holly Texaco team and softball for Holly Moose and Holly Inn. His love of fishing and hunting with his son(s) and grandsons and especially trout camp every year was the highlight of his life.

When Jack moved to The Villages, golf became a must-do sport. He also played cards with groups and bingo at the American Legion and got into bunco in the Villages. He avidly followed the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines. After completion of armed services, he returned to employment at General Motor Flint.

He also began doing upholstery for a gentleman and later took over the store in Holly, MI doing upholstery while working for General Motors until he retired on July 1, 1998. Jack never knew a stranger; he was always ready with a hug or a handshake with everyone he met. He was a gentleman always thanking Men in Blue for their service and opening doors for ladies. When he married Jan in 2004, they began their travels going to St. Maarten in November of each year. They then sold their timeshare in St. Maarten and started cruising to Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Caribbean. They also went to Germany to enjoy his German heritage. He worked with Jan doing alterations and custom embroidery. He also enjoyed his kitties (Lotus was his favorite but when she passed away was followed by Lily then Lucky).

When Jack fell in September 2019 and broke the ball in his hip, he suffered a stroke during surgery and then had much difficulty being mobile and ended in Memory Care at Lady Lake Senior Living in Lady Lake, Florida where he passed away on January 28, 2024. Jack was also a member of Fairway Christian Church, where services will be held at a later date.