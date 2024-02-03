64.7 F
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Massive new recreation center taking shape at Eastport

By Staff Report

A massive new recreation center is taking shape at the Eastport Town Center in The Villages.

The Olympia Recreation Center is under construction at Eastport.

The Olympia Recreation Center will feature a gymnasium for indoor pickleball, basketball, volleyball and even a rock climbing wall. The outdoor amenities will include the Farragut Softball Complex, pickleball, a sports pool and dog park.

Also coming to Eastport are the Salukis Recreation Center, Moultrie Creek Recreation Center, Boosters Bar & Grill, Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course Club and Pro Shop.

