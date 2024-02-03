57.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Tips for protecting yourself from identity theft

By Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

As we conclude National Identity Theft Awareness Week, I want to stress the importance of being on guard against fraud. Identity theft affects millions of Americans every year and can cause extreme hardship for victims.

The Federal Trade Commission received more than 1.1 million reports nationwide of identity theft in 2022. The FTC also reports that consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to this form of fraud in 2022, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

We issued tips this week for Floridians to avoid falling victim to fraud, including:

  • Be cautious when sharing personal information online by ensuring websites are secure and reputable before providing any sensitive data;
  • Shred documents containing personal details before discarding;
  • Regularly review bank statements, credit card bills and financial accounts for unauthorized transactions or suspicious activities; and
  • Explore options for credit-monitoring services that can provide alerts for any suspicious activities related to your credit profile.

View our Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft resource to learn more about avoiding identity thieves and what to do if personal information is stolen.

You can report identity theft to local law enforcement or the FTC online at https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/

By protecting your identity online, you can avoid fraud and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t tell me to be ‘thankful’ for The Villages

A reader from Lake Pansoffkee takes on the notion that she should be “thankful” for the development of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden is too weak to be our nation’s leader

A Village of Caroline resident warns that President Biden is too weak to be the leader of our nation.

Cars are speeding faster than golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident agrees with the argument that speeding automobiles are a bigger problem than speeding golf carts.

Complaints about conditions at golf courses

A Villager responds to recent complaints about conditions at the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rebuttal to ‘The Villages not so special anymore’

A Village of Virginia Trace reader has a pointed rebuttal to a Sumterville reader who penned the Letter to the Editor, “The Villages not so special anymore.”

Photos