Tips for protecting yourself from identity theft

As we conclude National Identity Theft Awareness Week, I want to stress the importance of being on guard against fraud. Identity theft affects millions of Americans every year and can cause extreme hardship for victims.

The Federal Trade Commission received more than 1.1 million reports nationwide of identity theft in 2022. The FTC also reports that consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to this form of fraud in 2022, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

We issued tips this week for Floridians to avoid falling victim to fraud, including:

Be cautious when sharing personal information online by ensuring websites are secure and reputable before providing any sensitive data;

Shred documents containing personal details before discarding;

Regularly review bank statements, credit card bills and financial accounts for unauthorized transactions or suspicious activities; and

Explore options for credit-monitoring services that can provide alerts for any suspicious activities related to your credit profile.

View our Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft resource to learn more about avoiding identity thieves and what to do if personal information is stolen.

You can report identity theft to local law enforcement or the FTC online at https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/

By protecting your identity online, you can avoid fraud and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.