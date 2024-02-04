Adoptable pets could be big winners in event which kicks off this week

Sumter County Animal Services is holding its first Adopt-a-Bowl adoption event, which will run from Feb. 7-12.

The adoption event kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 7 with an Adopt-a-Bowl Party at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

With more than 100 dogs available, there are plenty of dogs looking for their forever home. The same applies for the dozens of cats at Animal Services. Adoptions are free.

If you’re not able or unsure about adopting a dog or cat, please consider fostering. Fostering a dog or cat, even for just a weekend, goes a long way to helping the dog’s mental well-being and making them more adoptable.

Animal Services is open only on Thursday to Monday, from noon to 6 p.m. It is currently closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, except for adoption-only appointments to continue enrichment programs for the dogs and cats. Animal Services is located at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee. For adoption or fostering, go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1175/Animal-Services