Jean Marie Byler-Hardenstin

Jean Marie Byler-Hardenstine

March 05, 1946 – January 26, 2024

Jean Marie Byler-Hardenstine, 77, died Friday, January 26, 2024, at her home in The Villages, FL.

She was born in Belleville, PA to Jesse and Amanda Byler as the fifth of seven siblings. She grew up tending a farm and disappearing into the adventures of a book, sitting in her family’s attic window or out on the hill under the trees.

She worked for 33 years for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Department of Labor and Industry and Unemployment Compensation Bureau. Over her career, she most enjoyed her time developing and updating training programs and solving personnel issues.

Jean was very active in her community both in Pennsylvania and Florida, volunteering for and supporting the Friends of Harrisburg Symphony, Friends of Central Pennsylvania Jazz, Administrative Management Association, Annie E. Sterline Library Charter – Lewisbury, Tri-County Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Market Square Presbyterian Church – Harrisburg, Harrisburg Bicycle Club, Carlisle Country Club, The Villages Democratic Club, Sumter County Democratic Club, and Wildwood Food Pantry.

Jean took great pleasure in being outside tending to her flowers and garden and listening to the birds. Her other hobbies included cooking, reading, travel, golf, mahjongg, and walking.

She is survived by her loving partner of 33 years, William Hardenstine; her daughter, Anna Lawson (Timothy); two step-sons, Bruce Hardenstine (Julia) and Alan Hardenstine (Patricia); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings Sarah Jane Helmuth (Clifford), Barbara Rogers, Mary Grace Larson (Donald), Mildred “Micki” King (Sanford), JoAnn Plank (Robert), and sister-in-law, Cheryl Byler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Byler, and brother-in-law, Larry Rogers.

A celebration of life will be held at her home in The Villages on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 1-4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to A Living Tribute to plant a tree, or to a favorite charity.