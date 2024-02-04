Local Republicans wave flags to support ‘Take Back Our Border’ convoy

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County recently gathered for a flag-waving event to show support for the “Take Back Our Border” trucker rally heading to Texas.

The convoy was bound for Eagle Pass, Texas, the focal point of an ongoing standoff between the U.S. state and federal authorities over border security.

“The truckers were extremely appreciative of this effort,” said Sarah Stein of the RASC.

February’s meeting for RASC will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will Brittany Perkins, wife of a Mike Perkins, who is incarcerated at Coleman Federal Prison as of the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the U.S. Capitol.