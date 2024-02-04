Love Week 2024 in Fruitland Park will focus on kindness-centered activities

Love Week 2024, hosted by Blessed Fruitland Park will soon saturate Fruitland Park with kindness-centered activities from Feb. 10-18.

Here are some of the events planned:

Kids Story Time Will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14.from 10:30-11:30 a.m. featuring free books, pizza, and vision screenings.

Beer and chocolate Tasting on Thursday, Feb. 15 with Bully Brewing from 4:30- 6:00 p.m.

Love Run 5K: A staple of Love Week will be held as a kickoff event on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Recreation Department in Fruitland Park.

Citizens First Bank: Will be selling raffle tickets valued at $250 for a basket filled with Stanley Cups, a cooler, and more! In addition, they will also be holding a hot dog luncheon on Friday, Feb. 16 for a suggested $7 donation. First responders eat free and all proceeds go to Bless Fruitland Park.

Pizza with a Purpose: Local Fruitland Park Restaurant and community staple Stavros will be giving back 5 percent of all restaurant sales to Bless Fruitland Park on Monday, Feb. 12.

Senior Adult Luncheon: A senior adult fellowship and bingo is scheduled to be held at the Fruitland Park Recreation Department on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals will be provided and the Fruitland Park Elementary choir will be singing.

Block Party: On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Gardenia Park pavilion there will be a children’s block party at no cost. A delicious lunch, arts and craftsman, and games for the kids will all be provided. They also encourage donations of non-perishable food items for the Connection Point Church Food Pantry.

The Fruitland Park Lions Club: During the Love Run The Lions will be hosting Diabetes Testing as well as collecting food for local food Banks prior to Love Week. Items could be dropped off on Tuesday nights from 4:30- 9:30 p.m. at the local Lions Den at 200 West Fountain St.

Blood Mobile: The Big Red Bus will be Located at 509 W. Berckman St. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and a free T-shirt.

Recognition of First Responders and Public Works Employees: Local Churches will be providing cookies and other sweets to all local First Responders and Public Works employees all Love Week.

It’s All for the Kids: The men’s ministry of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Wildwood will be holding their annual 9-hole scramble golf tournaments at Continental Country Club on Monday, Feb. 12. All proceeds will go toward supporting local youth and children’s programs.

Giving Hearts Day: Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. “Project Legacy will host the Celebration at Heritage Community Church in their fellowship hall. The event will gather supporters of Project Legacy as well as recognize other nonprofit organizations focused on child and teen programs supported by Project Legacy. There will also be a presentation from “Trinity Constructors” the sponsor of the events and host of a light breakfast at 8:45 a.m.

Diaper drive: Community United Methodist Church will be collecting baby diapers, pull-ups, or adult diapers during February.

Showing Love: Trinity Assembly of God will be providing Lunch on Feb. 12 for the Fruitland Park Police and Public Works department.

Cruisers and Rocketships: During February Fruitland Park Police will collect items for Fruitland Park Elementary School challengers. Items needed are boy’s shoes size 1-4, boys/girls socks, and underwear, headphones, play dough, paintbrushes, kickballs, and contractor’s tape. Drop-offs are located at Fruitland Park City Hall, Fruitland Park community center, and Library.

