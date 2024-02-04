To the Editor:

It is time to start cheering. LOUDLY.

“The 21st Century is America’s Century”.

For over 20 years we’ve been told that the 21st Century was China’s. They failed and are falling fast.

Russia? They took their shot and it took off their foot.

India? Not this century.

Europe? They’re our neighbors and partners.

The US Economy is #1 in the world — GDP growth rate, Employment, Inflation and Wage Growth.

The US Military is #1 in the world. By a huge margin.

The US is the #1 Oil & Gas producer, dethroning Saudi. All while deploying massive gains in renewable energy independence.

Reforms like Infrastructure, CHIPS, Inflation Reduction, etc., haven’t fully kicked in yet.

Congress may decide to end Trump by passing a bipartisan Immigration/Border Security bill. That’s called slipping the knife in quietly.

I repeat — “The 21st Century is America’s Century “.

Parades should be mandatory. Like this 4th of July. Turn it into a celebration of American strength.

James Miller

Village of Calumet Grove