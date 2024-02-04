Villager gets hole-in-one at Cane Garden Championship Course

A Village of Tall Trees resident got a hole-in-one while golfing at the Cane Garden Championship Course.
Terry Robinson scored the lucky ace on Saturday at Hole #7.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
