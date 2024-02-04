Villages SAR Chapter will learn about legendary Battle of the Waxhaws

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will learn about the legendary Battle of the Waxhaws.

The SAR will host Allan Lane speak at their next meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Lane will be speaking about the Battle of the Waxhaws, a geographical region which extends beyond both sides of the border between what now is North Carolina and South Carolina. On May 29, 1780, the Patriot forces led by Abraham Buford were overwhelmed in this region by British commander Banastre Tarleton, resulting in a dreadful defeat for the Patriots. However, this stunning loss stirred up huge anti-British sentiment throughout the colonies.

Lane lives in Winter Garden with his wife of 55 years, where they are close to their two sons and three grandchildren. He was born and raised in North Carolina, and graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1969. He received his MA from Central Michigan University in 1972. After service as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, he entered duty as a Special Agent with the FBI, retiring from that career in 2000.

Now fully retired, his current hobbies are history, genealogy, hunting, and collecting historical firearms. One of his sons is a captain with the Orlando Police Department, and represents the fourth consecutive generation of law enforcement officers in their family. Their other son is an IT specialist with a local university. Lane’s wife was a career teacher and administrator, and is currently active with the DAR.

Lane is an active member in the Lake-Sumter chapter of SAR, and has held most offices, including two years as chapter president and is currently the chaplain.