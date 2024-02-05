Janet M. Yordy

January 3, 1936 — January 15, 2024

Janet M. (Murdock) Yordy, 88, of Muncy, formerly of Milton, died peacefully on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Muncy Place.

She was born in Milton on January 3, 1936 and was the daughter of the late William G. and Grace M. (Showers) Murdock.

She grew up on the Susquehanna River and loved exploring on the island behind her house and boating with her older siblings. Her 1st ride in a boat was during the 1936 flood when she was 3 months old. She was taken out of a 2nd story window and taken to the top of town on higher ground where she and her family stayed until the waters receded.

On December 28, 1957 Janet married the late Edward L. Yordy and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his death on July 31, 2015.

She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1953, then went on and earned her bachelor’s degree from Penn State University Class of 1957.

She and Ed and their family lived in several places in PA and in the midwest, and retired to Eagles Mere, PA and The Villages, FL where they hosted family vacations and guests and lived life to the fullest.

Jan bloomed wherever she was planted and ran her households like a well oiled machine. She was involved in various organizations, had many hobbies over the years and had many dear longtime friends from the various places they lived.

She worked at various jobs over the years, mainly in the travel field and writing commercials for radio stations in York and Williamsport (WILQ).

Janet was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, The Villages, FL, A Chapter Regent in the DAR, a Community Bible Study Leader and was very involved in her community wherever she lived. She enjoyed reading, writing, painting, gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking, playing bridge, gourmet clubs, exercising, golfing and traveling. She wrote a few local history books in Gibsonia and Muncy.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law; Steven E. Yordy M.D. and Judy of Milton and Andrew S. Yordy of Gibsonia, one daughter; Carolyn S. Yordy of Gibsonia; grandchildren Elizabeth Yordy D.O. (fiancÃ© Alex Nuique M.D.), Adrienne Schott (Austin), Steven Yordy II (Emily), and Rich Sahns (Jules); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by one son; William S. Yordy, one brother; William G. Murdock, Jr. and one sister; Frances G. Drake.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wolf Run Village and Muncy Place for their care of Jan over the last couple years.

All services for Janet will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Life this summer, date TBA. Burial will take place at a later date in Milton Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton, PA 17847.