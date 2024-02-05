62.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...

Lady Lake woman killed when SUV hits tree along roadway west of The Villages

By Staff Report

A Lady Lake woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle hit a tree along a roadway west of The Villages.

The 49-year-old woman lost control of the SUV at about 9 a.m. Monday on SE 47th Avenue near SE Hwy. 42, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her SUV crossed into the northbound travel lane and onto the west grassy shoulder where the front of her SUV hit a tree.

She was confirmed dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The report noted she had not been wearing her seatbelt.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Appreciate the perspective of letter writers from outside The Villages

A Village of Largo resident writes that he is appreciate of recent perspectives of residents living outside The Villages.

Response to ‘The Villages Not So Special’

A Village of Belvedere resident takes his turn responding to a Letter to the Editor, in which a Sumterville resident claims The Villages is “not so special.”

Golf carts do not have the right of way at the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident tries to clear up confusion and says golf carts do not have the right way at the gates.

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

Photos