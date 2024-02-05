Lady Lake woman killed when SUV hits tree along roadway west of The Villages

A Lady Lake woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle hit a tree along a roadway west of The Villages.

The 49-year-old woman lost control of the SUV at about 9 a.m. Monday on SE 47th Avenue near SE Hwy. 42, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her SUV crossed into the northbound travel lane and onto the west grassy shoulder where the front of her SUV hit a tree.

She was confirmed dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The report noted she had not been wearing her seatbelt.