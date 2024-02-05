Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Lake Sumter Landing.

Brett William Garcia, 51, of the Carlton Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase, was spotted at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in a gray Yamaha golf cart which “appeared to have driven off Buena Vista Boulevard onto the elevated grassy shoulder,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy approached Garcia who was “slurring his words” and claimed he was trying to get to Inverness. The deputy thought it was odd as the Sacramento, Calif. native was “nowhere near Inverness” and in a golf cart, the report noted.

Garcia said he had been at Lake Sumter Landing. When he was asked for his identification, he handed the deputy his Villages ID. Upon another request for his identification, Garcia handed the deputy a credit card.

Garcia said he’d played golf in the morning and consumed three Coors Light beers. He said he had four more beers in the afternoon. A bottle containing beer was found found in the golf cart. There were also four empty Flash Point cinnamon bottles that showed that each bottle had a 21 percent alcohol concentration.

Garcia struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .242 and .222 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.