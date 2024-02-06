It is with great sadness that we announce that Phyllis Karangis passed away peacefully February 4, 2024. Born in NYC, she lived an enriched life, finding joy and comfort surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed and always in our loving memory. Funeral services will be held February 8, 2024 from 2-4 pm at Baldwin Brothers funeral home, 3990 East State Road 44, Suite 105, Wildwood, Fl 34785.

In leu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a cause that was so important to her https://www.komen.org/