Villager to remain in jail after skipping DUI school and community service

A 72-year-old Villager will remain behind bars for the next month after failing to live up to terms of her probation in a drunk driving case.

Cathie Ann Oldham of the Village of Hawkins will have her next bid for freedom at a violation of probation hearing set for March 7 in Sumter County Court. Oldham has been held since Feb. 1 at the Sumter County Detention Center for violating her probation.

She was placed on probation last year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She lost her driver’s for six months and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service. However, Oldham failed to show proof that she had completed DUI school or that she had completed 80 hours of community service. She had the opportunity to “buy out” of community service at a rate of $10 per hour or a total of $800.

Oldham was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022 in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart. An officer who spoke with the Kenneth City, Colo. native found that she had “bloodshot watery eyes” and “slurred speech.” She was unable to maintain her balance and appeared to be disoriented. Oldman, who claimed she was COVID-19 positive, said she consumed “two glasses of wine at lunch,” the report said. She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but nearly fell over “multiple times.” She claimed it was the COVID-19 which made her impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .172 and .164 blood alcohol content.