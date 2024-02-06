Wildwood magistrate approves first phases of giant new development

A total of 215 single-family lots will make up the first two phases of the giant Twisted Oaks development in Wildwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a development plat at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The approval is contingent on the developer satisfying all outstanding comments. The City Commission probably will consider the plat later this month.

With up to 1,210 homes planned on about 400 acres, Twisted Oaks will be Wildwood’s second largest residential development. Only the Villages of Southern Oaks is larger.

Expected to include up to 165,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space, the land is west of the U.S. 301 railroad bridge and south of County Road 462 West.

The first groups of homes will be built along new streets called Crowntop Way and Canopy Oak Boulevard.

The Twisted Oaks Community Development District will maintain open space, storm water drainage areas, landscaping and other amenities. D.R. Horton Inc. holds a mortgage on the land.

Plans call for 735 single-family homes, 248 town homes and 277 multi-family housing units.

Homes will be buffered from Primus Pipe & Tube, a long-time Wildwood industrial business, by wetlands and a recreational area with nature trails.

The residential project was approved in 2008 as O’Dell Planned Development, but was delayed due to the recession and plans were amended several times.