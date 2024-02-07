64.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
type here...

Bright-eyed alligator swimming across pond in The Villages

By Staff Report

This bright-eyed alligator could not take his eye off the camera while he hastily swam across a pond in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Bright-eyed alligator swimming across pond in The Villages
Bright-eyed alligator swimming across pond in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden’s sinking poll numbers at bottom of desperate border bill

A Village of Caroline resident offers a harsh assessment of the border bill being floated in the U.S. Senate. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Everything has been handed to them on a silver platter

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident says the younger generation has had everything handed to them on a silver platter.

Trump won’t get absolute immunity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident wants to make it clear to fellow Villagers that Trump will not receive “absolute immunity” from prosecution in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

An encounter with an entitled ‘Karen’ at local restaurant

A Village of Hacienda resident describes an encounter with an entitled “Karen” at a restaurant in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida is a great place to live

A Wildwood resident who was born in Florida says the Sunshine State is a great place to live. If you don’t like it, you can leave.

Photos