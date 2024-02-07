District Government will relocate to new ‘center’ of The Villages

The District Government in The Villages is preparing to relocate to the new “center” of The Villages.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors heard a report from Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson on Wednesday about an “opportunity” to lease space at Brownwood Paddock Square. The board authorized Wilson to begin lease negotiations with The Villages for the office space at Brownwood.

“In 2014, when the 984 Old Mill Run and 1071 Canal Street office locations were acquired, the District contemplated that build-out of the community was approaching, which was at the forefront of decision-making for office space and staffing-levels. As you are aware, the community continued expansion south of State Road 44, creating additional opportunities for office space and staffing to meet the needs of the community,” Wilson said in her report to the VCCDD board.

To accommodate growth, the District went on to lease additional office space at 940 Lake Shore Drive and 1026 Canal St. Eventually the District Government occupied four leased office buildings at Lake Sumter Landing to accommodate more than 170 employees across 13 divisions. The main office is currently located above Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing.

It is anticipated that when the move to Brownwood occurs, District Government would be giving up three of its four locations at Lake Sumter Landing. The move will likely take place later this year.

“There has been significant value in regionalizing services to residents, so, to that end, the District does intend to keep a presence in Lake Sumter Landing for specific services and functions. This would build upon the Customer Service functions located north at the La Hacienda Regional Recreation Center, maintaining specific services at Lake Sumter Landing, and establishing a new opportunity for residents in Brownwood,” Wilson said.

What will happen to the vacated office space at Lake Sumter Landing?

Wilson did not address what would become of the office space vacated by District Government at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages has previously indicated it would like to put in apartments at Lake Sumter Landing.

Lady Lake officials recently indicated that certificates of occupancy are ready for the new Lofts at Van Patten House in Spanish Springs. Those apartments were put in at the former home of Katie Belle’s after a long and bitter battle that played out in front of the Lady Lake Commission.

Assuming The Villages keeps “The Lofts” theme, there could soon be lofts at Lake Sumter Landing, in addition to the lofts at Spanish Springs and Brownwood.