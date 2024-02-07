To the Editor:

I believe some of the behavior we are seeing is because of the difference between generations. As a senior, we weren’t raised that way. We didn’t raise our children that way. I don’t understand what happened with our grandchildren. It’s like their parents don’t have time or care about it. This current generation is rude, disrespectful, have no manners, and think they are entitled. Everything has been handed to them on a silver platter. It began when children found they could call child services and report any and everything. It has gone down hill ever since.

Jimma Wise

Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and County Club Resort