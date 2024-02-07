Local Civil War re-enactor arrested during traffic stop

A local Civil War re-enactor was arrested during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Jared Lee Burnett, 47, of Belleview, was driving a brown Chevy Silverado pickup at about 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the tag on his license plate had expired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and West Guava Street.

The officer found that Burnett’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. Burnett claimed he had not received notice of the suspension. The officer also found that that Burnett, who portrays a Confederate soldier in Civil War re-enactments, has previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2000, twice in 2006 and in 2007.

The Lake Weir High School alum was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.