64.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
type here...

Local Civil War re-enactor arrested during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Jared Burnett is a Civil War re enactor
Jared Burnett is a Civil War re-enactor.

A local Civil War re-enactor was arrested during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Jared Lee Burnett, 47, of Belleview, was driving a brown Chevy Silverado pickup at about 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the tag on his license plate had expired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and West Guava Street.

The officer found that Burnett’s license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. Burnett claimed he had not received notice of the suspension. The officer also found that that Burnett, who portrays a Confederate soldier in Civil War re-enactments, has previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2000, twice in 2006 and in 2007.

The Lake Weir High School alum was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden’s sinking poll numbers at bottom of desperate border bill

A Village of Caroline resident offers a harsh assessment of the border bill being floated in the U.S. Senate. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Everything has been handed to them on a silver platter

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident says the younger generation has had everything handed to them on a silver platter.

Trump won’t get absolute immunity

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident wants to make it clear to fellow Villagers that Trump will not receive “absolute immunity” from prosecution in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

An encounter with an entitled ‘Karen’ at local restaurant

A Village of Hacienda resident describes an encounter with an entitled “Karen” at a restaurant in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida is a great place to live

A Wildwood resident who was born in Florida says the Sunshine State is a great place to live. If you don’t like it, you can leave.

Photos