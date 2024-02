To the Editor:

Just in case FOX stays quiet on this, the D.C. Court of Appeals has denied the Trumpublican claim that, as president, Trump had ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY from prosecution. In my mind, I imagine Trump, a person stuck in 6th grade, talking to an actual 6th grader. The latter would be asking “Wait, you believe that you are able to do whatever you want, even if it is against the law? That is sooooo stupid!!” And laughter ensues.

Gerard Ragan

Village of McClure