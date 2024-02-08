60.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Crafter’s Fair set for Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A Crafter’s Fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature wood creations, glass fusion artwork, quilts and handmade cards, all created by crafters in The Villages.

Photos