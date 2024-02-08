60.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Detectives seeking Walmart ’skip scanner’ who fled store wearing cheetah-print leggings

By Meta Minton

Detectives are seeking a Walmart “skip scanner” who fled a store in The Villages wearing cheetah-print leggings.

The woman entered the store at Sarasota Plaza on Jan. 31 and conducted a “skip scan” theft where she covered barcodes of items while scanning other items of lesser value, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was checking her phone during the trip to Walmart.
The woman conducted a skip scan theft at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza.

The suspect is a white female who was wearing cheetah-print leggings, a dark-colored hoodie, bright pink sneakers, and sunglasses. Images of the woman were captured on surveillance and detectives are asking the public to help identify the woman.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Almany at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Please reference case number 24-0677.

