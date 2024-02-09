Handyman arrested after injured man found in pool of blood at home in The Villages

A handyman was arrested after an injured man was found in a pool of blood at a home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call was received by a dispatcher. The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report.

Deputies found a man “who was lying on the ground with a large pool of blood beneath his head.” The man had a “deep open laceration to the upper eyebrow area on the right side of his head which was bleeding profusely,” the report said. The laceration was severely swollen with bruising. The report went on to state it appeared the man “suffered from possibly a broken bone or head trauma.”

Deputies spoke with man who “began to cry” and said he needed to be “protected.” He made statements about his alleged attacker, 34-year-old Khaled Alawi, including that he “did a bad thing today” and “made a bad choice today.” He indicated that jealousy had been at the root of the altercation.

Alawi, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, claimed the man had “fallen off his chair.” Alawi said he called 911 for the man and then recorded the man while he was on the floor. Alawi could not offer an explanation as to why he had decided to record the man while he was on the floor.

A witness to the altercation said the man and Alawi had become “pissy” and “argumentative” prior to the altercation. The witness said the man had told him to go home because he and Alawi were “not getting along.”

The Syrian-born Alawi operates iHeart Cleaning & Handyman Services LLC in The Villages.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.