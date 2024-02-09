Longtime CDD 1 supervisor won’t run again and endorses potential successor

A longtime Community Development District 1 supervisor has announced she won’t be seeking another term in office and has endorsed a potential successor.

Kathy Porter announced at Friday’s meeting at Savannah Center that she will not be seeking a fourth term in office. She has served on the CDD 1 board for 12 years.

She announced she is endorsing Jim Vaccaro as her successor. Should Vaccaro follow through and file paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office, he would appear on the ballot this fall.

However, Vaccaro is an elected member of the Amenity Authority Committee and there is some question as to whether he could serve on both the AAC and the CDD 1 board.

“It’s a potential issue. We are trying to get an answer,” said District Counsel Mark Brionez.

Village of Chatham resident Don Deakin currently serves on both the Amenity Authority Committee and the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors. He has done so for many years. Recently, questions have been raised about a potential conflict of interest by serving on both boards. Those questions have prompted the legal research.

If Vaccaro proceeds through that challenge, he will face Villager Ken Mann who has filed to run for Porter’s seat on the CDD 1 board.

Mann wrote an Opinion piece in January entitled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of The Villages,” detailing the pros and cons of life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

At the moment, Mann is the only candidate who has filed to run for Porter’s seat on the CDD 1 board.