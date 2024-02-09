Stephen Michael Brooks

January 22, 1951 – February 02, 2024

The Villages- Stephen Michael Brooks passed away on February 2nd, 2024, following a brief illness. He was born in Old Town Maine, on January 22, 1951, the son of William and Pauline Brooks. Steve graduated from Brewer High School in the class of 1969. Steve was self-employed for many years.

Steve was predeceased by his father William and his wife Debra. He is survived by his mother Pauline, sister Catherine Snyder and her husband Robert, brothers William Brooks, David Brooks and his wife Leslie, and Alan Brooks, along with several nieces and nephews.

A small celebration of life with family will be held in a few weeks.