Saturday, February 10, 2024
One more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the woman who encountered the Karen at Olive Garden, the bartender could have easily asked her to move down or even the manager should have been watching as well next time either ask the manager to assist or politely just take the “open” chair and give it to your husband to sit in. There is always that one Karen and there are plenty of them roaming around who think they are entitled and special. All you can hope is Karma will come up and smack them in the face someday!

Lisa Edwards
Village of Glenview

 

