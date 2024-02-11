83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Although I agree with the sentiments expressed, I would point out this is not a new manifestation.
Inscribed in a 6,000 year old Egyptian tomb: “We live in a decaying age. Young people no longer respect their parents. They are rude and impatient. They frequently inhabit taverns and have no self-control.”
Plato, fourth century BC: “What is happening to our young people? They disrespect their elders, they disobey their parents. They ignore the law. They riot in the streets, inflamed with wild notions. Their morals are decaying. What is to become of them?”
Peter the Hermit 1274 AD: “The young people of today think of nothing but themselves. They have no reverence for parents or old age. They are impatient of all restraint … As for the girls, they are forward, immodest and unladylike in speech, behaviour and dress.”

John Logan
Village of McClure

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Democrats turning on Biden

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that the Democrats are turning on President Biden after Thursday’s disastrous press conference.

One more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden

A Village of Glenview resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers one more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden.

Not a safe situation at Cordoba Postal Station

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says the Cordoba Postal Station does not have enough parking and it is not a safe situation. She says it’s going to get worse.

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent?

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent? A Village of Palo Alto resident would like to know.

Photos