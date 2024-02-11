Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

To the Editor:

Although I agree with the sentiments expressed, I would point out this is not a new manifestation.

Inscribed in a 6,000 year old Egyptian tomb: “We live in a decaying age. Young people no longer respect their parents. They are rude and impatient. They frequently inhabit taverns and have no self-control.”

Plato, fourth century BC: “What is happening to our young people? They disrespect their elders, they disobey their parents. They ignore the law. They riot in the streets, inflamed with wild notions. Their morals are decaying. What is to become of them?”

Peter the Hermit 1274 AD: “The young people of today think of nothing but themselves. They have no reverence for parents or old age. They are impatient of all restraint … As for the girls, they are forward, immodest and unladylike in speech, behaviour and dress.”

John Logan

Village of McClure