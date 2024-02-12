82.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect with unzipped jeans arrested with open Twisted Tea

By Staff Report
Daulton Ryan Zane
Daulton Ryan Zane

A drunk driving  suspect with unzipped jeans was arrested with open an Twisted Tea beverage in his truck.

Daulton Ryan Zane, 30, of Summerfield, was in a black GMC Sierra with its headlights on and the engine running in the wee hours Sunday in the area of County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy approached Zane and suspected he might be intoxicated. Zane’s zipper of his jeans was open and his belt buckle was undone. He staggered when he walked and held onto the vehicle for support. He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He said he would rate himself a “good 6.”

A 24-ounce can of Twisted Tea was spotted in the vehicle’s center console cupholder.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but provided breath samples which registered .125 and .123 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

The dangerous hypocrisy of the Republican Congress

A Village of Virginia Trace resident does not varnish his opinion of the Republican Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds us that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Photos