DUI suspect with unzipped jeans arrested with open Twisted Tea

A drunk driving suspect with unzipped jeans was arrested with open an Twisted Tea beverage in his truck.

Daulton Ryan Zane, 30, of Summerfield, was in a black GMC Sierra with its headlights on and the engine running in the wee hours Sunday in the area of County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy approached Zane and suspected he might be intoxicated. Zane’s zipper of his jeans was open and his belt buckle was undone. He staggered when he walked and held onto the vehicle for support. He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He said he would rate himself a “good 6.”

A 24-ounce can of Twisted Tea was spotted in the vehicle’s center console cupholder.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises, but provided breath samples which registered .125 and .123 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.