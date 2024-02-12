Intoxicated man raises fuss over improper handicapped parking at Wawa

An intoxicated man was arrested after raising a fuss about a vehicle improperly parked in a handicapped spot at Wawa.

Nicholas Webster Taylor, 39, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466, was at the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 1:30 a.m. Friday when he began making a commotion about a vehicle without a handicapped placard parked in a handicapped space, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Taylor demanded that a Wawa clerk call law enforcement to report the improperly parked vehicle. When the clerk did not place the call, Taylor used his cell phone to dial 911.

Taylor went back outside and approached the occupant of the vehicle.

“Do you want to fight?” Taylor asked, taunting the driver.

Taylor, who weighs 225 pounds, proceeded to use his body to block the vehicle when the driver tried to leave.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to Taylor. Seeing his level of intoxication, they offered to help find him a ride home. However, Taylor wasn’t pleased with the officers’ response and called 911 to complain about their actions.

Taylor, who was arrested in 2022 in a road rage incident in The Villages, was arrested on charges of misuse of 911 and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.