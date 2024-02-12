82.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 12, 2024
Officials hope to find solution to odor problem at Oxford Oaks subdivision

By Marv Balousek

Wildwood commissioners hope a larger odor control unit will alleviate a stinking wastewater problem near the Oxford Oaks subdivision.

They voted Monday to pay $54,955 to CPH engineering services to design and supervise construction of the larger unit.

Construction and installation is expected to take 270 days.

Utility Director Jason Martin said some wastewater takes an estimated seven to nine days to reach the Oxford Oaks lift station on County Road 209 and by that time it has become septic.

The city has received odor complaints and they have been an ongoing issue.

“For the people out there, this (solution) couldn’t happen fast enough,” Martin said.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he wants the residents to know that “we’re working on it.”

 City staff met with the Oxford Oaks Homeowners Association and the group agreed to grant an easement so the larger unit can be installed.

“We’ve been trying to work on this and trying to do the right thing,” said Commissioner Joe Elliott.

 

