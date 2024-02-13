Barbara Jean Burton

June 6, 1943 – February 10, 2024

Barbara Burton age 80, passed away on February 10, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

She was born to George and Clara Harvey in Springfield, Vermont. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1961 and Community College of Vermont in 1991. In Springfield, Vermont she worked for First National Bank and Lovejoy Tool Company. She retired in 2008. In Schenectady, New York she worked for Northeast Savings Bank.

In New York she was a member of Woodlin Swim & Racquet Club, Niskayuna PTA, Helen Estates Homeowner’s Assoc. She also volunteered at Scotia Little League Auxiliary, United Way and as Red Cross blood drawing coordinator. In Springfield, Vermont she was a member of BPW and Quota Clubs. She volunteered for the Cancer Drive and United Way.

She donated a kidney to her husband in 2001. Because of this act, she always would encourage people to do the same for someone in need. She dedicated part of her life to the care of Charles helping him with complications related to diabetes.

She moved to The Villages, Florida in 2012 where she participated in numerous activities provided. She enjoyed Mah Jongg, Mexican Train Dominoes, Rummikub and Bone Builders. She was a member of Duck Call neighborhood group, Fernandina Fillies social group and enjoyed Genealogy Research.

She is survived by 2 sons Eric & Kathleen Burton of Queensbury, NY and Colin & Jennifer Burton of Rutland, MA, 5 grandchildren (Daniel, Patrick, Sarah, Jimmy and Maggie), 3 Brothers-in-Law, Hank Burton of Louisiana, William & Jeanne Burton and David Burton of Arizona, 2 Sisters-in-Law, Gloria & Ed LaRow and Joyce & Dennis Mitchell of Springfield, VT, and Brother-in-Law Bill MacDougall of The Villages, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by Her husband of 54 years, Charles Burton, her sister, Joyce MacDougall, parents, and Sisters-in-Law Diane Burton and Debbie Burton.

Services will be held in Vermont at later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, FL.

Her sons would like to thank the staff at Buffalo Crossings Rehab/ALF and Watercrest Memory Care for their kind care of mom over the past few years. A special thanks to the staff at the Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, FL in caring for mom during her final journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cornerstone Hospice at Cornerstone Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778.