To the Editor:

You are right about The Villages being a great place to live!

One exception is living across from an abandoned house. It is an eyesore with overgrown bushes and trees.

Why do we have Community Watch just driving by at least twice a day and not reporting this?

If we lived in the $1 million dollar home district, this would have been addressed.

I am tired of seeing this unkept house for almost two years

Marjorie Hennessy

Village of Belvedere