Daughter lands in jail after allegedly throwing grits in mother’s face

A daughter landed in jail after allegedly throwing grits in her mother’s face.

Jakiela Shagale Mobley, 28, said she had been sleeping on the streets in Ocala when she called her mother and said she needed a warm place to sleep, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mobley’s mother picked her up and took her to her home in Summerfield.

However, Mobley dialed 911on Monday after a battle with her mother, who had been cooking grits. Mobley wanted to put a pizza in the oven, but the mother was concerned Mobley would make a mess. The mother invited Mobley to share some of the grits she was preparing for the children in the home. However, the offer enraged Mobley who hit her mother in the face with the grits. The mother still had dried grits on her face when a deputy arrived on the scene.

The mother said she wanted to avoid calling law enforcement because she did not want her daughter to get into trouble. Mobley, who has had three previous arrests for battery, placed the call to 911 despite her mother’s objections.

Mobley was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.