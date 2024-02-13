64.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Daughter lands in jail after allegedly throwing grits in mother’s face

By Staff Report
Jakiela Shagale Mobley,
Jakiela Shagale Mobley

A daughter landed in jail after allegedly throwing grits in her mother’s face.

Jakiela Shagale Mobley, 28, said she had been sleeping on the streets in Ocala when she called her mother and said she needed a warm place to sleep, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mobley’s mother picked her up and took her to her home in Summerfield.

However, Mobley dialed 911on Monday  after a battle with her mother, who had been cooking grits. Mobley wanted to put a pizza in the oven, but the mother was concerned Mobley would make a mess. The mother invited Mobley to share some of the grits she was preparing for the children in the home. However, the offer enraged Mobley who hit her mother in the face with the grits. The mother still had dried grits on her face when a deputy arrived on the scene.

The mother said she wanted to avoid calling law enforcement because she did not want her daughter to get into trouble. Mobley, who has had three previous arrests for battery, placed the call to 911 despite her mother’s objections.

Mobley was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos