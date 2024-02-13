Growth is out of control in The Villages

To the Editor:

Wow! I can’t believe the thin skin you Villagers (or as I call you “the original outsiders”) have. The letters I read about how The Villages is not all it’s cracked up to be are honest and thoughtful and reflect what a lot of us who were here before The Villages came into existence feel about all your growth. I actually hate it.

Driving south on 441 through The Villages is no longer a nice leisurely drive. It’s a white knuckle event! Your growth is out of control and I don’t like it either! And if you want to send me negative comments, go ahead I won’t read them anyway!

Shari Spaeth

Ocala