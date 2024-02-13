Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

To the Editor:

I have driven past this vintage PT Cruiser hundreds of times. I watched the car slowly fall apart as the tires go flat. I have checked with dozens of agencies about how one could purchase this car. This is what I understand. The former owners are deceased and left no known living relatives. It seems unreal with The Villages and their dozens of lawyers did not see this possibility and have provided coverage for a situation like this. The home has been trashed badly inside, by whom, it is unknown. It seems this home and auto is destined to sit and rust and rot away. The home cannot be saved from the outside. Unbelievable, you say but absolutely true. This situation is not new, but has lasted for years.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto