Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By Staff Report
February 19, 1940 – February 11, 2024

Margaret H. Bolling, 83, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, February 11, 2024. She was born February 19, 1940, in Norton, VA to William Collins and Bertha (Dean) Collins.

She enjoyed watching her soaps, spending time with her dog, Brady, and just loving her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 47 yrs., Roy Eugene Bolling, brothers: Charles Ray Collins, Robert Franklin Collins, Bobby Lee Collins.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Danny) Sipe; son, Charles Ray (Kathy) Bolling; sister, Norma Jean (David Wayne Langley) Teasley; brother, Joe Glenn Collins; grandchildren: Mandi, Justin, Zachary, Destiny, Christopher, AJ, and Courtney; great-grandchildren: Gracie, Emile, Wynter, Addison, Evan and Olivia, special best friend, Kathy and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 12 – 1 pm Thursday, February 15th followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

